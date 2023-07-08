Video: Van der Sar’s Condition Stable But Still Concerning —Ajax

Ajax Amsterdam have given the latest report on the health of legendary Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar.

In a statement on their Twitter handle on Saturday, Ajax stated that his condition is “stable but still concerning” following a bleed on his brain.

“Edwin van der Sar will remain in intensive care for the time being. His condition is stable but still concerning.

“Ajax shares this information on behalf of Annemarie, Edwin’s wife.

“The Van der Sar family, along with Ajax, is grateful and deeply touched by the many messages of support.“

The 52-year-old former Manchester United and Ajax goalkeeper suffered a brain haemorrhage while on vacation in Croatia.

He was subsequently transferred to a hospital in Croatia on Friday afternoon, where he has been receiving intensive care.

During his professional career, he won the Champions League twice with Ajax (1995) and Manchester United (2008).

Also, he featured for the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup and European Championship.

