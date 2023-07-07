Video: Van der Sar Suffers Brain Hemorrhage

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care in hospital after suffering a bleeding around his brain, his former football club Ajax has said.

The 52-year-old was in a stable condition, the Amsterdam-based club added on Friday, without offering further details.

“Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking of you,” it said in a post on Twitter.

Dutch media reported van der Sar was on vacation in Croatia when he became ill.

Van der Sar played at clubs including Ajax, Juventus and Manchester United. He appeared 130 times for the Netherlands.

He served for more than a decade on the Ajax board before stepping down as director general after the club finished third last season.

“After nearly 11 years on the board, I’m exhausted,” he said when he announced he was leaving Ajax in May.

