Video: ValueJet Tournament Winner To Get N2m

The organizers of the ValueJet Cup have announced the prize for the teams that will take part in this year’s competition.

The ValueJet Cup is an off-season tournament that takes place in support of the Nigerian Premier League Football (NPFL) clubs that are preparing for the next season’s domestic and continental campaigns.

This year’s tournament will take place at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne Ogun State between August 4 and August 10.

Eight teams will participate in this year’s tournament.

Enyimba FC, Remo Stars, Rivers United, and Insurance FC will be in the tournament, the remaining four will be announced subsequently.

The organizers of the ValueJet Cup announced on their Twitter handle that all participating clubs in the tournament will be given 500,00 Naira.

The winner’s prize will be the sum of 2 million Naira, the second placed team will get 1.5 million Naira and the third placed team will get 1 million Naira.

This is a 100% increment in the prize money given to last year’s winners. Remo Stars won the 2022 edition which also happened to be the first time the tournament was held.

