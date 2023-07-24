Video: ValueJet Official Partner Nigeria Rugby Football Federation

One of Nigeria’s fastest growing aviation companies, ValueJet has agreed in principle to support Nigeria Rugby Football Federation, NRFF in all their activities ahead of the Olympic qualifiers in September.

The partnership which was reached on Saturday 22nd of July, 2023 in Remo, Ogun state will see ValueJet supporting all the activities of the federation with the possibilities of expanding the relationship in future if interest continues to align.

The partnership is coming on the heels of Nigeria securing a spot in the final phase of the Olympics 2024 qualifiers held on September 16 and 17 at Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe.

Nigeria has been drawn in Pool B that comprises the Shujaa of Kenya, Welwitschias of Namibia and Zambia national rugby team.

The partnership with Valuejet cannot come at a better time than now as it will help the federation reposition its activities with particular focus on the Olympic qualifiers.

Speaking after the agreement, Chairman, ValueJet Mr Kunle Soname said the partnership is in furtherance with the companies ideals in empowering and supporting the youth through sports adding that the leadership inprint of the NRFF President, Dr Ademola Are made the partnership an unavoidable venture.

On his part, NRFF President, Dr Ademola Are noted that the partnership agreement with ValuJet signposts the federation’s activities towards reinvigorating the game of rugby in the country.

He described Valuejet as a “vibrant, purposeful, professional company” that has added value to NRFF’s pragmatic vision of making rugby an alternative sport to football.

ValueJet was founded as an airline in 2018 with a vision to be a global airline connecting people and places using modern air travel, enabled by a professional workforce.

ValueJet is a Nigerian virtual carrier that operates scheduled flights to cities within Nigeria including Lagos, Abuja, Asaba, Kano and Jos, among others. The airline also offers charter services. Its aim is to better connect Nigeria and its people and wants to provide the best service possible to its customers.

