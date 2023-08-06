Video: USA Crash Out As Sweden Win On Penalties

Reigning world champions United States of America have crashed out of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup after losing on penalties to Sweden.

In the round of 16 fixture on Sunday, Sweden emerged winners 5-4 on penalty shootout after 120 minutes of football ended goalless

This is the earliest the United States have exited from a FIFA women’s World Cup.

The four-time world champions are the latest big name that have crashed out of the tournament.

While Brazil, two-time winners Germany and Olympic champions Canada exited at the group stage, 1995 champions Norway lost 3-1 to Japan in the last 16 on Saturday.

The Americans will feel disappointed not coming out tops despite dominating most part of the game.

They had 11 shots on target to Sweden’s one, shots off target was seven to USA, Sweden had non.

In terms of possession USA bossed it 60 per cent over Sweden’s 40 per cent, had nine corner kicks compared to Sweden with three.

Unlike Sweden mustering just one counter attacks, the Americans had four.

Also, Sweden goalkeeper made 11 saves while USA goalkeeper made only one save.

Earlier on Sunday Netherlands defeated African champions South Africa 2-0 to progress into the quarter-finals.

