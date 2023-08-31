SPORT

Video: US Open: Zheng Ousts Kanepi, Books Third Round Ticket

Qinwen Zheng has booked a place in the third round of the US Open after overcoming Kaia Kanepi on Thursday.

Zheng defeated Kanepi 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

Zheng, ranked No 23, will play the winner of the match between German qualifier Eva Lys and Italian Lucia Bronzetti next.

In the previous round of the US Open, the 20-year-old Chinese player beat Argentinian Nadia Podoroska (6-1, 6-0).

Kanepi, ranked No 133, defeated Barbora Strycova (6-4, 6-4) in the previous round of the Flushing Meadow tournamen

