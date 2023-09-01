Video: US Open: Swiatek Beats Juvan In Two Sets, Books Round Of 16 Ticket

Reigning champions, Iga Swiatek made a easy walk to the fourth round of the US Open after overcoming Kaja Juvan im two straight sets on Friday.

Swiatek comfortably won by 6-0, 6-1 to defeat her close friend. Like the saying, that there is no close friend in the game of tennis.

Recall that Swiatek grew up with Juvan through the junior ranks and the two dined together earlier this week but for 49 minutes in Louis Armstrong Stadium their friendship was put on hold while the top-seeded Pole got down to business.

Speaking after the match, Swiatek admitted she found it a difficult task to focus on the match at hand given her friendship with Juvan.

She began: “I didn’t like the fact I was kind of winning against my best friend. I knew I had to be focused and not let myself think about that. Playing her is like playing a sister. I don’t have many friends but she’s my best friend.”

