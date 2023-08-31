Video: US Open: Murray Loses To Dimitrov In Second Round

Andy Murray was knocked out of the US Open in the second round by Bulgaria star Grigor Dimitrov on Thursday.

Murray lost 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 Dimitrov at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The British star has not reached the last 16 of a major since making a comeback to the court following a hip surgery in 2019.

The Scot also lost in the Wimbledon second round last month.

The 36-year-old played well in his opening-round win over France’s Corentin Moutet but his level dropped considerably against Dimitrov.

Dimitrov, who reached the US Open semi-finals in 2019, will play German 12th seed Alexander Zverev in the last 32.

