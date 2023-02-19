Video: United Thrash Leicester To Boost Title Hopes

Kelechi Iheanacho was in action and Wilfred Ndidi was benched in Leicester City’s 3-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford in Sunday’s Premier League game.

A brace from in-form forward Marcus Rashford and Lomé strike from Jadon Sancho, ended Leicester’s run of three consecutive wins.

United, in 49 points, are now three behind second-placed Manchester City and five adrift leaders Arsenal on the log.

Iheanacho, who has been in fine form of late for the Foxes, was replaced with 15 minutes left to play.

After failing to put away some of their scoring opportunities in the early part of the game, it was United who broke the deadlock on 25 minutes thanks to in-form forward Rashford.

A delightful through ball from Bruno Fernandes sent Rashford bearing down on goal and slotted past Leicester keeper Danny Ward.

Also Read: Serie A: Success Subbed On As Udinese Fall To Inter Milan

On 56 minutes Rashford made it 2-0. Fred rolled the ball down the left for Rashford, and he cooly placed it past the Leicester keeper.

The goal was initially checked for possible offside but was eventually given after VAR check.

And in the 62nd minute went 3-0 ahead thanks to Sancho who finished off Fernandes’ cutback.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.