Video: United Target First Win Against Barcelona In 15 Years

Manchester United will be guests to Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona at the Nou Camp in Thursday’s Europa League first-leg play-off clash.

It is a tie which will determine who advance into the round of 16 of Europe’s second-tier competition.

United started this year’s Europa League group stage on the wrong foot with a narrow 1-0 home defeat against Real Sociedad, but responded well with five successive victories.

Although, they had to settle for a second-placed finish behind Group E winners Sociedad on goal difference, forcing them to enter the play-off round as opposed to booking an immediate qualification spot in the last 16.

The Red Devils will be keen to improve their record against Spanish opposition as they have won only three of their last 14 such knockout fixtures in European competition.

Erik ten Hag’s men will also endeavour to win their first-ever game against Barcelona at Camp Nou at the fifth time of asking.

Also, the Premier League heavyweights will hope to end their losing streak against Barcelona who have won all their last four meetings.

United’s last tasted victory against Barcelona when a Paul Scholes long range volley sealed a 1-0 win in the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2008.

Barcelona avenged the semi-final kiss as they triumphed 2-0 against United in the Champions League final in 2009.

Both teams clashed again in the final on 2011 and once again Barcelona emerged victors thanks to a 3-1 win.

And in the quarter-finals in 2019, Barcelona pipped United 1-0 at Old Trafford before recording a 3-0 win at the Nou Camp.

And on the injury front, Barcelona will be without Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Busquets, who are set to miss both legs with respective hamstring and ankle injuries.

In the absence of Dembele, one of Gavi, Ferran Torres or Ansu Fati could operate on the left flank, joining top scorer Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha in the front three.

Gavi is also an option to fill in for the injured Busquets in midfield, but Franck Kessie was given the nod to start alongside Frenkie de Jong and Pedri last time out, and the Ivorian may retain his starting role on Thursday.

And as for United, Donny van de Beek (knee), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (hip), Scott McTominay (muscle) and Antony (leg) will all miss out through injury, while Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer are both suspended.

However, Casemiro is available for selection after missing the last two Premier League games due to suspension, and the Brazilian is set to partner compatriot Fred in centre-midfield.

Ten Hag may consider recalling centre-back Raphael Varane at the expense of Harry Maguire, while Jadon Sancho could continue on the right flank, joining Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst in attack.

