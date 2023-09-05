Video: United Deliberately Signed Injured Midfielder

Manchester United reportedly detected an injury during Sofyan Amrabat’s medical examination with the club and still forged ahead to sign the Moroccan midfielder from Serie A side, Fiorentina.

The 27-year-old joined the Red Devils on a season-long loan deal on the deadline day of the 2023 summer transfer window.

However, it has been reported that United ran into an issue while conducting Amrabat’s medical in Italy.

According to The Athletic as reported by talkSPORT, the Atlas Lions defensive midfielder has been dealing with a slight back injury for the better part of the year.

While representing Morocco at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, the former Feyenoord player battled with the issue.

He allegedly took painkilling injections to play against Spain in the Round of 16, despite being unable to get up to speed the day before the match.

In the end, Manchester United determined that Amrabat’s injury wasn’t bad enough to call off his signing.

Amrabat was one of four players that United brought in on the final day of the transfer window. Left-back Sergio Reguilon was signed on loan, veteran center-back Jonny Evans was given a short-term deal, and goalkeeper Altay Bayindir was signed permanently.