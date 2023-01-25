Video: United Defeat Forest 3-0 In Semi-final First Leg

Emmanuel Dennis was in action for Nottingham Forest who were hammered 3-0 by Manchester United, in the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg on Wednesday.

Dennis was introduced in the 64th minute for Sam Surridge while Taiwo Awoniyi is still out with injury.

It is a return to winning ways for United who only a few days back lost to Arsenal in a thrilling Premier League clash.

On target for United against Forest were Marcus Rashford, on loan striker Wout Weghorst, who opened his goals account for the Red Devils and Bruno Fernandes.

Rashford opened the scoring in the 6th minute before Weghorst made it 2-0 in the 45th minute.

And in the 89th minute Fernandes added the third goal as United inch closer to the Carabao Cup final.

United will host Forest in the return leg billed for Old Trafford on Wednesday, February 1st.

In the first semi-final played on Tuesday, Newcastle pipped Southampton 1-0 at St. Mary’s.

