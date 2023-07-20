SPORT

Video: United Announce Onana Signing

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 19 mins ago
0 334 1 minute read

Manchester United have announced the signing of Andre Onana from Serie A giants Inter Milan.

United confirmed Onana’s signing in a statement released on the club’s website.

Msport

The former Cameroon international signed a five-year deal believed to be worth £47.2m and will replace David De Gea.

“Andre Onana has joined Manchester United on a contract running until June 2028, with the option of a further year, subject to international clearance,” United stated.

“The Cameroonian goalkeeper has kept 104 clean sheets in 255 club appearances.

“He won three league titles and two KNVB Cups with Ajax before joining Inter in 2022.
Last season, he won the Coppa Italia and recorded the most clean sheets in the Champions League.”

Commenting on his move to United, Onana said:
“To join Manchester United is an incredible honour and I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way. Walking out at Old Trafford to defend our goal and contribute to the team will be another amazing experience. This is the start of a new journey for me, with new teammates, and new ambitions to fight for.

“Manchester United has a long history of incredible goalkeepers, and I will now give everything to create my own legacy in the coming years. I am excited by the opportunity to work again with Erik ten Hag, and I can’t wait to play my part in the success I know he is determined to deliver at this great football club.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 19 mins ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Andre Onana Departs For United States To Join Manchester United Pre-Season Training Camp

6 mins ago

MUN vs ARS: Match Preview Date And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The Much-Anticipted-Club Friendlies

15 mins ago

Video: 2023 WWC: Canada Boss Wary Of ‘Unpredictable Opponent’ Super Falcons

24 mins ago

Four Big Transfer Deals That Have Been Completed in the Last Few Days

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button