Video: Union Berlin Vs Wolfsburg – Predictions And Match Preview

Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg – After their most recent victory, a 1-2 Bundesliga 1 victory over Werder Bremen, Union Berlin is hoping to continue their winning ways.

Union Berlin had 42% of the game’s possession, and two of their nine shots on goal were successful. Janik Haberer and Kevin Behrens both scored goals in the first and fourth minutes for Union Berlin.

Werder Bremen made nine attempts at goal, only one of which was successful. Werder Bremen’s goal was scored by Amos Pieper (13′).

In recent Union Berlin games, there has been a lot of action around the goal, which is more the norm than the exception.

Union Berlin have scored nine of the 22 goals that have flowed in for both teams during their last six games (at an average of 3.67 goals per game).

The last time VfL Wolfsburg played, they beat Hertha Berlin 0–5 in Bundesliga 1. They are coming into this match after that win.

VfL Wolfsburg had 58% of the game’s possession and 17 shots, five of which were on goal. Mattias Svanberg scored in the fourth minute, Maximilian Arnold in the 31st, Jonas Wind in the 34th, Ridle Baku in the 72nd, and Omar Marmoush in the 86th.

Hertha BSC, on the other hand, had 8eight shots on goal, with two of them being on target.

Goals have been scored 23 times in the previous six games in which VfL Wolfsburg have sent out their soldiers, giving a mean average of 3.83 goals per match, demonstrating their propensity for exciting clashes.

One of those goals was scored by their opponents. Of course, that kind of pattern won’t necessarily continue throughout this game.

Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg – Betting Analysis

If we look at their previous head-to-head matches dating back to 03/01/2020, there hasn’t been much to distinguish the clubs, with Union Berlin winning two of them, VfL Wolfsburg winning two, and two games ending in draws throughout regular time.

During those matches, they combined for 16 goals, eight of which came from Union and eight from Wolfsburg. On average, 2.67 goals have been scored per game.

The final league contest between these clubs took place on Bundesliga 1 Match Day 7 on September 18, 2022, with Union Berlin defeating VfL Wolfsburg 2-0.

Union Berlin had 48% of the game’s possession and 16 shots, four of which were on goal. Jordan Siebatcheu (54′) and Sheraldo Becker (77′) scored the goals.

VfL Wolfsburg had five shots in total, but none were on goal. Robert Schröder served as the official.

We believe that VfL Wolfsburg will need to put on a strong performance to put a goal past this Union Berlin side, who we believe should score goals of their own and prevail.

What are the best odds for the game?

In terms of the bookies’ odds on the win-draw-win market, a win for Union Berlin can be had for 2.2, going for a draw is 3.34, and betting on the winning team to be VfL Wolfsburg can be had at 3.28. Those are the best returns on offer at this very moment.

Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg: HHead-to-Head



Our Prediction: Home Win or Draw



