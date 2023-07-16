Video: Ultimate Showdown As Djokovic, Alcaraz Clash For Wimbledon Title

Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic will be aiming to win a record 24th Grand Slam as he pits his wits against world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London today (Sunday).

Djokovic comes into his ninth final at the grass Major after a straightforward 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) victory over eighth-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner in the final-four clash on Friday.

Interestingly, the 36-year-old Djokovic is unbeaten at The Championships in the last 34 matches and has not lost on Centre Court since his defeat against Andy Murray in the 2013 final.

On the other hand, Alcaraz enters his maiden Wimbledon final with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory over third seed Daniil Medvedev.

Victory over Alcaraz would mean Djokovic equalling Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Majors. It would also be his eighth Wimbledon title and fifth in a row.

On the other hand, if Alcaraz beats Djokovic, he will become the third-youngest male champion at Wimbledon after Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker.

The winner of the final will be the top-ranked player in the ATP Rankings on Monday.

Head-to-head record

Djokovic and Alcaraz have faced each other twice. Their first meeting took place in the semifinal of the 2022 Madrid Masters where Alcaraz came from a set down to beat the Serbian 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5).

In their second and most recent duel, Djokovic emerged triumphant 6-4, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in this year’s French Open semifinals

Quotable Quotes

Djokovic

“The pressure is there,” Djokovic told the media after the semifinal win. “It’s still very high. I still feel goosebumps and butterflies and nerves coming into every single match. So I’m going to be coming into Sunday’s final like it’s my first, to be honest.

“I don’t want to approach that final in any more relaxed way than I have previous ones, meaning the intention needs to be clear. The goal and approach will be as serious and professional as it has been always.”

Alcaraz

“It’s a dream for me to be able to play a final here in Wimbledon,” Alcaraz said. “I’m going to enjoy this amazing moment. It’s the time to keep dreaming.

