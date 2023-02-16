Video: UEL Play-off: Barcelona, United Battle To 2-2 Draw At Nou Camp

Barcelona and Manchester United battled to a 2-2 draw at the Nou Camp, in their Europa League play-off first-leg on Thursday.

The draw saw United end a run of four consecutive defeats against Barcelona.

Marcus Rashford continued his impressive scoring form as he got on the score sheet once again.

He has now scored 22 goals for in all competitions this season, equalling his best return in a single campaign (also 22 in 2019-20).

Barcelona took the lead in the 50th minute after Marcos Alonso rose highest to head home Raphinha’s corner.

But just three minutes later United equalised thanks to Rashford, who ran on to Fred’s through pass and squeezed his low shot from a tight angle.

In the 59th minute United went 2-1 ahead as Jules Kounde turned the ball into his own net from a corner.

But in the 76th minute Raphinha made it 2-2 with a long range curler which evaded everyone inside the box before nestling into the bottom corner.

At the Amsterdam Arena, Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey was in action for Ajax who were held to a goalless draw by Union Berlin.

In the 65th minute Union Berlin thought they had opened the scoring through Morten Thorsby but after VAR check he was adjudged to have handled the ball with his arm.

And in other Europa League first-leg play-off fixtures, Salzburg beat Roma 1-0 and Shakhtar pipped Rennes 2-1.

