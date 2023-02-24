Video: UEL: Bassey In Action As Union Berlin Eliminate Ajax

Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey was in action as Ajax crashed out of the Europa League after losing 3-1 to Union Berlin in the playoffs on Thursday.

The Nigerian international who saw action for the entire 90 minutes, gave his best to the team.

With the first leg ending 0-0 last week, Ajax headed to Germany looking to win and they started the game brightly.

However, in the 18th minute, the hosts were awarded a penalty when the ball hit Calvin Bassey’s arm in the box. Rulli almost saved Robin Knoche’s penalty kick but it just crept in to make it 1-0.

Rulli was not at fault for the first goal but he made a massive error before the break as Josip Juranovic’s strike slipped under his arm to make it 2-0 for the hosts.

Just after the break, Steven Bergwijn crossed for Mohammed Kudus to make it 2-1 but any joy was short-lived as Danilho Doekhi headed Union Berlin 3-1 in front.

Ajax are now out of Europe and will need to concentrate on the league title.

