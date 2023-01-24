Video: UEFA Take Action Over Chelsea FFP Contract Tactics

UEFA will take quick action to prevent other clubs from copying Chelsea’s model of handing long-term contracts to players.

The Blues have taken the decision to offer eight years deals to their new signings, raising eyebrows.

According to the Times, the move was deliberate, as it lets the club further spread out the cost of a transfer on their books.

Read Also: 2022 CHAN: Black Galaxies Finish Second In Group Stage, To Face Cameroon Or Niger In Quarter-finals

Such a move allows them to spend more money up front on new players without falling foul of Financial Fair Play regulations.

The source adds that UEFA will soon introduce rules to prevent such measures.

They will ensure that within financial statements, player deals can only be split up by a maximum of five years on the books.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.