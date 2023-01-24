SPORT

Video: UEFA Take Action Over Chelsea FFP Contract Tactics

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 6 hours ago
0 407 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

UEFA will take quick action to prevent other clubs from copying Chelsea’s model of handing long-term contracts to players.

The Blues have taken the decision to offer eight years deals to their new signings, raising eyebrows.

Mega Millions Naija

According to the Times, the move was deliberate, as it lets the club further spread out the cost of a transfer on their books.

Read Also: 2022 CHAN: Black Galaxies Finish Second In Group Stage, To Face Cameroon Or Niger In Quarter-finals

Such a move allows them to spend more money up front on new players without falling foul of Financial Fair Play regulations.

The source adds that UEFA will soon introduce rules to prevent such measures.

They will ensure that within financial statements, player deals can only be split up by a maximum of five years on the books.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 6 hours ago
0 407 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Moses Usor Scores For LASK In Friendly Against CSKA Sofia

8 mins ago

Lionel Messi’s Jaw-Dropping Career Goal Stats In Full

19 mins ago

Transfer News: Man United Eye Chelsea Hijack, Chelsea Keen Fernandez, Arsenal Fresnade Blow

28 mins ago

Erik Ten Hag Tells Manchester United Players Trophy Drought Has Gone On For Too Long

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button