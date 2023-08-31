Video: UEFA Rules Out Saudi Clubs’ Hope Of Playing In European Competitions

Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr, Sadio Mane and a host of others’ dream of playing in European competitions with their respective Saudi Arabian teams has been quashed after UEFA ruled out clubs in the league participating in any of its competitions.

According to Goal, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has categorically denied the possibility of Saudi Arabian outfits competing in its competitions.

The 55-year-old dismissed previous reports in the media that suggested Al-Nassr or other Saudi Pro League teams could gain a wildcard entry into the Champions League.

“A media outlet talked about this without even asking us,” Ceferin told L’Equipe.

“Only European clubs can participate in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.”

The UEFA president also said there was no chance of the Champions League final being played in the United States.

“Only European federations can apply [to host] a final, not even clubs. We would have to change all our rules, and we don’t want that,” he added.

Despite the fact that big-name superstars such as Ronaldo, Neymar, Ruben Neves, Sadio Mane, and N’Golo Kante moved to the Gulf state this year, Ceferin maintained he was not concerned that Saudi football could compete with European football.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.