Video: UECL Qualifiers: Orban Bags Hat-trick To Help Gent Secure 5-0 Home Win

Gift Orban netted a hat-trick as Gent hammered Polish club Pogon Szczecin in the first leg, third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League on Wednesday.

Orban has now scored five goals in all competitions for the Belgian club.

It is a fifth consecutive win for Gent so far in the new campaign.

Orban opened the scoring in the 13th minute and made it 2-0 with 10 minutes left in the first half.

In the 64th minute he completed his hat-trick to make it 5-0.

The return leg will take place on Thursday, August 17 in Poland.

