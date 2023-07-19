Video: Udogie Happy To Work With New Tottenham Boss Postecoglou

Destiny Udogie is delighted to work with new Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange

Postecoglou.

The Nigerian-born defender signed in a deal worth up to £20 million from Udinese last summer.

Udogie was however loaned back to the Zebras for the 2022/23 campaign.

“Almost every Premier League game, I was watching them,” said the 20-year-old Udogie.

“The Premier League is a difficult league. Every year, it turns. The team was good, just not lucky with the season.”

“I like his idea of football,” added Udogie on boss Ange Postecoglou.

“He wants to play football with the ball. Wants to have the ball. I feel like this is going to be a good season for us. We’re going to play good football.

“I know it is a big league, a very challenging league. I’m ready, I have confidence, I feel ready.”

