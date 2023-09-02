SPORT

Video: UCL: We’re Not Afraid Of Osimhen – Union Berlin Chief, Parensen

Union Berlin technical director Michael Parensen has boasted his move team is not afraid of Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen.

The Bundesliga side will come up against Osimhen in the group stage of this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Debutant Union Berlin have been paired in Group C with 14-time winners Real Madrid, current Serie A holders Napoli and Portugal’s Sporting Braga.

Parensen acknowledged the fact that Osimhen is a good player but has stated that his team will do their best to stop the 24-year-old.

“Not scared. I think, of course, he’s a very good player who has scored a lot of goals and we’re not scared of him. We will try to do our best to stop him,”Parensen told Omaports.com.

“To stop him will be hard. We know this, but we will try.”

Osimhen scored five goals in the the competition for Napoli last season.

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League will commence on September 19.

By Adeboye Amosu

