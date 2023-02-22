Video: UCL: Sanusi In Action As Porto Lose Away To Inter

A late Romelu Lukaku goal earned Inter a 1-0 win against visiting Porto, in the UEFA Champions League first leg round of 16 clash.

Super Eagles left-back Zaidu Sanusi was in actim for Porto and played for 90 minutes.

Lukaku scored in the 87th minute to give Inter the slim first leg advantage.

Prior to Lukaku’s goal Porto were reduced to 10 men on 78 minutes after Otavio received his second yellow card.

And in Germany Leipzig held Premiee League champions Manchester City to a 1-1 draw.

Riyad Mahrez gave City the lead on 27 minutes before Josko Gvardiol equalized on 70 minutes.

