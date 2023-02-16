Video: UCL Round 16: ‘Eating Fufu Helped Me Score Wonder Goal Against Chelsea’ —Adeyemi

Dortmund forward, Karim Adeyemi, says eating fufu helped him to score his wonder goal in Wednesday’s Champions League round of 16 win against Chelsea.

Adeyemi disclosed this during post-match after helping Dortmund beat Chelsea 1-0 at the Signa Idunna Park.

Born to a Nigerian father and a Romanian mother, Adeyemi scored a contender for goal of the season in the Champions League with his solo effort against the Blues.

The 21-year-old received a long pass from his teammate inside Dortmund’s box, went on a solo run where he went past Enzo Martinez, rounded Kepa Arrizabalaga before slotting into the net.

And speaking after the match, Adeyemi was asked the secret to his speed which led to the goal.

“I eat a lot of African food but I have good genetics from my dad so I think it will be a little bit difficult for you (the interviewer) to get fast,”

When pressed on what kind of food is that, he replied:”It’s called fufu from Nigeria and it’s also very good.“

And commenting more on his brilliant goal, the four-cap Germany international said: “The only thing was to get past the defender and at the end I just had to run to try to get past him and I just looked at the goalkeeper and the goal was free and I just kicked the ball in.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.