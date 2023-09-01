Video: UCL: Real Madrid Chief Wary Of ‘Fantastic Player’ Osimhen

Real Madrid CEO Emilio Butragueno has warned that Los Blancos must be wary of a dangerous opponent Napoli especially because Victor Osimhen.

The record champions will take on the Serie A holders in the group stage of the season’s UEFA Champions League.

Sporting Braga and Union Berlin are the other teams in the group.

Butragueno reckoned that Osimhen and his teammate Kvaratskhelia make Napoli a tough opponent to confront.

Read Also:Europa playoffs: Olatunji Scores As Sparta Prague Thrash Dinamo Zagreb, Advance Into Group Stage

“Napoli are a very dangerous opponent, so we need to be extremely wary, because they have players of enormous talent,” Butragueno told reporters in the mixed zone.

“We must do our best to try and overcome them. We know those will be extremely difficult games.”

“Yes, (Osimhen and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia) they are fantastic players, but they are Napoli players.”

Osimhen scored five goals as Napoli made it to the quarter-final stage of UEFA Champions League last season.