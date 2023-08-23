Video: UCL Qualifiers: Rangers Boss Lavishes Praise On Dessers After Draw Against PSV

Rangers manager Michael Beale has expressed satisfaction with Cyriel Dessers’ performance against PSV Eindhoven.

The Light Blues were held to a 2-2 draw by the Eredivisie giants in the UEFA Champions League playoff round first leg clash.





Dessers set up Rabbi Matondo for the Gers’ second goal.

Beale heaped plaudits on the Nigeria for his impressive display in the thrilling contest.

“It is a new team, and we have got new players. I thought Cyriel Dessers was excellent. He backed into the centre halves, but he got us up the pitch. At times I would like people to get closer to him,” the gaffer told Rangers TV.

“He gets an assist for the first goal, it is a wonderful finish from Abdallah, that’s what he can bring. He is a number nine who can play wide on the right, or wide on the left. He can run, he is strong, he is good in the air and that was a wonderful goal from him. “

