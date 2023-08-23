SPORT

Video: UCL Qualifiers: Rangers Boss Lavishes Praise On Dessers After Draw Against PSV

Rangers manager Michael Beale has expressed satisfaction with Cyriel Dessers’ performance against PSV Eindhoven.

The Light Blues were held to a 2-2 draw by the Eredivisie giants in the UEFA Champions League playoff round first leg clash.


Dessers set up Rabbi Matondo for the Gers’ second goal.

Read Also:#WorldAthletics Champs: Amusan Focused On Defending World Title

Beale heaped plaudits on the Nigeria for his impressive display in the thrilling contest.

“It is a new team, and we have got new players. I thought Cyriel Dessers was excellent. He backed into the centre halves, but he got us up the pitch. At times I would like people to get closer to him,” the gaffer told Rangers TV.

“He gets an assist for the first goal, it is a wonderful finish from Abdallah, that’s what he can bring. He is a number nine who can play wide on the right, or wide on the left. He can run, he is strong, he is good in the air and that was a wonderful goal from him. “

