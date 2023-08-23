Video: UCL Qualifiers: ‘It’s All All To Play For’ – Dessers Reacts To Rangers Draw Vs PSV

Cyriel Dessers believes there is still a lot to play for in their UEFA Champions League playoff round fixture against PSV Eindhoven.

The Light Blues were held to a 2-2 draw by the Dutch giants in the thrilling encounter at the Ibrox Stadium on Tuesday night.





Dessers set up Rabbi Matondo for Rangers’ second goal.

Speaking to RangersTV after the game the striker believes there were positives to take on the night for the Gers and believes the tie is in the balance ahead of the return fixture.

He said: “We have to take the positives from the game, and I am sure we will. There is everything to play for next week, it is the same scenario as last year so let’s hope we can have the same outcome.

“There was some mixed feelings, it wasn’t an easy game for us, this is a good team. I think overall we played a decent match; we had our moments. When you score two at home against a good team you feel like you deserve more but that is football and there is everything to play for next week.”



Read Also:Lauren James Only Apologised On Twitter But Yet To Contact Me –Alozie Reacts After Stomping Incident

The 28-year-old hailed the quality of strikes on the night from the hosts and believes both the team and pair can build on their showing in front of the Ibrox faithful.

He continued: “Of course it is a good feeling to score just before half-time, but we were not entirely satisfied with our performance at that time. We knew we had to change some tiny bits in our tactics and we did it well second half, we got a little bit more control at moments. If you can score in a counter-attack like this that is what we want to do, we want to break out, use the speed of Rabbi and Sima in the second half and I am glad it worked.

“I think for Abdallah and Rabbi these are really important goals which will get them started and they came at the right moments, so I am really happy for them as well. It is a good boost for the team and we are looking forward to next week.”