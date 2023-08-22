Video: UCL Qualifiers: Dessers Ready For ‘Massive Clash’ Against PSV Eindhoven

Cyriel Dessers reckoned playing in the UEFA Champions League is a massive opportunity and can’t wait to face PSV Eindhoven.

The Gers will take on the Eredivisie side in the first leg of the playoff round at the Ibrox Stadium on Tuesday night (today).

“It is massive, everybody knows the Champions League and everybody watches it, it is a massive opportunity. There are some really big clubs even in the Premier League or Serie A who are not qualifying for the Champions League and now we are two games away. Which is really close but it is still really far, we are confident and we want to do something beautiful here,”Dessers told the club’s official website.

The forward is looking ahead to another special occasion as he gets his second taste of European football at Ibrox after experiencing it first hand against Servette in the previous round, as he hopes to continue his impressive goal scoring record in European competition.

He continued: “These European nights are something extra, they are something special, I think they bring the best out of players, it is the highest level.

“I hope I can do the same here at Rangers, I have heard the European nights at Ibrox are really special, I am really looking forward to that as well after Servette, it is the second time now. In Europe you play against good teams as well, if you play two teams who want to play good football, who want to play with good build-up play, then it opens some more chances for the strikers.”

The 28-year-old believes it also a big game for himself as well as the club having spent time playing in the Netherlands with Feyenoord as he acknowledges how big a few weeks ahead it is for the Gers.

Dessers added: “It is a special game for me because I played for five years in the Netherlands, I know the club, I know the country so it will be special but I don’t want to be too sentimental about it. The goals for Rangers and for myself are clear. I hope in these two games in the Champions League and in the coming two weeks that I can show the best of me.