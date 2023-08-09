Video: UCL Qualifiers: Dessers On Target, Balogun Benched In Rangers’ Home Win Against Servette

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers in his competitive home debut for Rangers who edged Swiss club Servette 2-1, in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round first-leg at Ibrox on Wednesday.

Leon Balogun, who returned to Rangers in the summer transfer, was benched for the game. He has now been benched in Rangers’ two games.

With just five minutes on the clock, Rangers were awarded a penalty which James Tavernier converted.

Dessers then made it 2-0 in the 15th minute as he connected to an inviting cross from Croatia’s Borna Barisic to finish at the back post.

Following a VAR check, Servette were awarded a penalty with one minute left in the first half as referee Donatas Rumsas was called over to view footage after a free-kick for the visitors appeared to come off the hand of Dessers inside the box.

Chris Bedia took to the spot for Servette and sent a low left footed effort beyond Jack Butland in the Rangers goal to get a goal back for the Swiss side.

Rangers will travel to Switzerland for the return leg which is billed for Tuesday, 15 August.

