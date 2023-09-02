Video: UCL: PSG, Dortmund, AC Milan Not A Threat To Newcastle -Howe

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has reiterated that PSG, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund pose no threat to his team in the UEFA Champions League.

Recall that the Magpies are drawn in a “group of death” for the group stages of the competition this season.

As they prepare to take part in the Champions League for the first time in decades, Howe has no fear of Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Paris St-Germain.

He said: “It has to be an attitude of no fear. No doubts. Let’s embrace everything that it’s going to bring.

“It’s going to challenge us hugely and there are no doubts about the size of the challenge, but bring it on, that’s how we have to feel.”

He added on the draw: “There was a bit of silence for about an hour! No, only joking, for about 10 seconds

“When the dust settles you look with pure excitement. It’ll challenge us hugely, but bring it on! That is how I encourage my players to think, it’s exciting!

“There’s some great European games for us to experience and some great places for the fans to visit. Our fans will no doubt travel in huge numbers — it’ll be interesting to see how Europe react to that.”

