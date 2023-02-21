Video: UCL: Osimhen Scores Again For Napoli, Real Madrid Rally To Beat Liverpool At Anfield

Victor Osimhen was on target as Napoli defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday night.

Osimhen won a penalty for his side on 35 minutes which was missed by Georgia International, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Napoli took the lead five minutes later with Osimhen slotting home after he was set up by Hirving Lozano.

It was the Nigeria international’s second goal in four Champions League appearances for the Partenopei this season

The 24-year-old has now scored 20 goals in 24 outings across all competitions for Napoli this season.

The forward had a goal disallowed for offside a minute later.

Osimhen was replaced Giovanni Simeone six minutes from time.

Captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo added the second goal in the 64th minute.

At the Anfield , holders Real Madrid came back from two goals down to beat Liverpool 5-2

Darwin Nunez put Liverpool ahead from a delightful finish, while Mohamed Salah added the second goal eight minutes later.

Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema scored two goals each for Real Madrid.

Eder Militao scored the other goal for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.