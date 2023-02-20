SPORT

Video: UCL: ‘It’s One Of The Biggest Games In The World,” —Klopp Speaks Ahead Liverpool vs Real Madrid Round 16 Tie

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp, is eagerly anticipating the clash between his team and Laliga giants Real Madrid in the 2022 /23 UEFA Champions round of 16 first leg at Anfield.

The Reds will take on Real Madrid on Tuesday, February 21 in a repeat of last season’s UEFA Champions League final.

Mega Millions Naija

Speaking in the pre-match conference, Klopp seemed keen to face the European Champions.

“It’s the Champions League,” Football Daily quoted Klopp as saying

“It’s one of the biggest games in the world. It will be a top football game. I’m really happy we can play it now.”

Liverpool have won the Champions League six times (1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005 and 2019) and Real Madrid have won it a record 14 times (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022).

Liverpool are eighth in the Premier League standings with 35 points after 22 games while Los Blancos are second place in Laliga with a total of 51 points accumulated from 22 matches.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Players With The Most Goals And Assists In The Europe’s Top 5 Leagues This Season

6 mins ago

LIV vs RMA: Real Madrid’s Strongest XI Featuring Benzema And Vinicius Jr That Could Face Liverpool.

24 mins ago

4-3-3: Real Madrid Strongest Lineup That Could Beat Liverpool For The Second time In A Row

32 mins ago

Chelsea Upcoming PL Fixture That Could Determine Their Chances Of Finishing On Top Four This Season.

49 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button