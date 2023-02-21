Video: UCL: De Bruyne Ruled Out Of RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been ruled out Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg clash with RB Leipzig.

City will take on Leipzig on Wednesday February 22 at the Red Bull Arena.

According to Manchester Evening News, De Bruyne was left out of the 22- man list for the encounter alongside Aymeric Laporte and John Stones.

The trio missed the last training session conducted by the club.

It is unclear why De Bruyne was excluded from the squad list.

De Bruyne has made four Champions League appearances for City this season.

Manchester City qualified for the Champions League round of 16 by topping Group G with 14 points from six games.

