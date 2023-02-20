Video: UCL: Benzema, Tchouameni, Kroos Remain Doubts For Real Madrid’s Trip To Anfield

Real Madrid has concerns regarding their upcoming trip to Liverpool as three of the trio of Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, and Aurélien Tchouameni did not participate in the team’s training on Sunday, AS USA reports.

There is uncertainty surrounding their availability for the Champions League first leg at Anfield on Tuesday.

The absence of all three players from training two days before the game is not a positive sign, although there is still believed to be some hope that they may be fit to play.

Benzema trained separately on Sunday, focusing on his physical fitness with a recovery specialist.

However, he did not participate in any game-related activities or the final goal-scoring practice, indicating that he has not fully recovered from his injury picked up in the match against Elche.

If he is unable to play, Rodrygo is expected to replace him as the team’s number nine, and young Álvaro Rodríguez may be included in the squad as an alternative.

Kroos has been out of action for several days due to gastroenteritis, causing him to miss the team’s previous two games against Elche and Osasuna.

Tchouameni was absent from training due to a flu-like illness, but he is expected to travel to Liverpool, whereas Kroos’ availability will depend on his physical recovery, as his illness has caused him to lose a significant amount of weight.

Recall, Madrid edged Liverpool 1-0 in last season’s Champions League final thanks to Vinicius Junior’s second half goal.

