Video: Ucheibe Thrilled To Make First World Cup Appearance For Super Falcons

Christy Ucheibe has expressed her delight at playing for the Super Falcons at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons reached the Round of 16 stage at the ongoing tournament where they lost 4-2 on penalties to the Three Lionesses of England.

The Super Falcons came second in Group B with five points from three games and didn’t lose a match in regulation time while they were at the tournament.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ucheibe took on a spiritual angle when reminiscing on her adventure at the World Cup.

“I am proudly honored to have represented Jesus Christ and His glory at the fifa women World Cup 2023 he has been there for me even in the darkest times,” she posted.

Ucheibe made four appearances for Nigeria at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The final of the showpiece will take place on August 20.

