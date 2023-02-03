Video: U-20 AFCON: Flying Eaglets New Captain

Flying Eagles head Coach, Ladan Bosso has appointed Daniel Bamaiyi as the new captain of the team ahead of the game against Junior Chipolopolo of Zambia this evening.

The YumYum FC defender is expected to lead the charge out the dugout as the Nigeria U20 men’s team trade tackles with their Zambian counterparts at the Main Bowl of the Moshood Abiola Stadium in a bid to put the Flying Eagles in shape ahead of the AFCON U20 tournament in Egypt.

Read Also: 2023 AFCONQ: CAF Approves MKO Abiola, Uyo Stadiums For Eagles

Bamaiyi will be assisted by Dakkada FC midfielder, Daniel Daga and Giant Brillars FC goalkeeper, Chijioke Aniagboso who will serve as first and second assistants respectively.

Bamaiyi replace Oluwatosin Adegbite, who led the Flying Eagles to glory at the U20 Wafu B tournament in Niger Republic.

Adegbite has since been ruled out of the AFCON U20 tournament due to injury he sustained while training with club Enyimba International FC.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.