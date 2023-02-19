Video: U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Ready To Conquer Africa Again

Flying Eagles miidfielder, Daniel Daga has his sights on a World Cup berth and a record extending eighth title at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The biennial competition will start on Sunday (today) in Egypt.

The Flying Eagles, who are the most successful side in the history of the competition will face the Cubs of Senegal in their opening fixture.

The encounter billed for the Cairo International Stadium will kick- off at 6pm Nigerian time.

The match between the two West African giants will be the repeat of the 2015 final which Nigeria won in Dakar courtesy Bernard Bulbwa’s goal.

Daga revealed the team’s ambition ahead of their opening game.

“We are proud to be in Egypt for this great tournament and we want to qualify for the FIFA World Cup and win the tournament,” Daga, who played for Nigeria Premier Football League club, Dakkada FC told a pre-match press conference.

Hosts Egypt will take on Mozambique in the opening game of the competition.



By Adeboye Amosu

