Video: U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets To Face Morocco , South Africa, Zambia In Group B

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets have been drawn in Group B with Morocco, South Africa and Zambia in Group B of the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The draw ceremony took place at the Cercle National de l’Armée in Algiers on Wednesday.

Group B matches will be played at the Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium, Constantine.

The Golden Eaglets won the WAFU B Championship last year.

Hosts Algeria were placed in Group A with Senegal, Congo and Somalia.

Matches in the group will be played at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers,

Two two-time winners Cameroon and Mali will face off in Group C along with Burkina Faso and South Sudan.

1956 Stadium in Annaba will host matches in the group.

The tournament will take place from April 29 to May 19.

FULL DRAW BELOW

Groupe A (Algier)

Algeria

Senegal

Congo

Somalia

Groupe B (Constantine)

Nigeria

Morocco

South Africa

Zambia

Groupe C (Annaba)

Cameroon

Mali

Burkina Faso

South Sudan

