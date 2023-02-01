SPORT

Video: U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets To Face Morocco , South Africa, Zambia In Group B

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 335 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets have been drawn in Group B with Morocco, South Africa and Zambia in Group B of the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The draw ceremony took place at the Cercle National de l’Armée in Algiers on Wednesday.

Mega Millions Naija

Group B matches will be played at the Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium, Constantine.

The Golden Eaglets won the WAFU B Championship last year.

Hosts Algeria were placed in Group A with Senegal, Congo and Somalia.

Read Also: ‘This Is A Huge Win For Remo Stars’ –Eguavoen Reacts To Akinsanmiro’s Inter Move

Matches in the group will be played at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers,

Two two-time winners Cameroon and Mali will face off in Group C along with Burkina Faso and South Sudan.

1956 Stadium in Annaba will host matches in the group.

The tournament will take place from April 29 to May 19.

FULL DRAW BELOW

Groupe A (Algier)

Algeria

Senegal

Congo

Somalia

Groupe B (Constantine)

Nigeria

Morocco

South Africa

Zambia

Groupe C (Annaba)

Cameroon

Mali

Burkina Faso

South Sudan

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Will Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Target Moises Caicedo In The Summer Transfer Window?

20 seconds ago

January Transfer: La Liga Slams EPL For Spending £815m

11 mins ago

The Most Expensive Signings In Premier League History

21 mins ago

Official; Manchester United announce player of the month for January.

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button