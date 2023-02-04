Video: U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets Tackle Zambia In Group B Opener

Former champions Golden Eaglets will take on Zambia in their opening Group B game at the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.

The Confederation of African (CAF) released fixtures list for the biennial competition on Friday.

The Golden Eaglets will play all their group games at the Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium, Constantine.

Nduka Ugbade’s side opening game against Zambia is billed for Sunday, April 30.

The WAFU B champions will take on Morocco in their next game on May 3, before rounding up their group stage campaign against South Africa three days later.

Algeria will host the competition from April 29 to May 19, 2023.

The semi-finalists in the competition will represent Africa at the 2023 Africa U-17 World Cup in Peru later in the year.

