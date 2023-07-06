SPORT

Video: Tyson Fury Celebrates Mount Move To Man United

WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury has taken to social media to welcome Mason Mount to Manchester United.

Recall that on Wednesday, Mount was unveiled as a summer signing for the Red Devils from Chelsea.

Fury is a United fan and regularly posts about the club on his Instagram page.

However, Fury, who boasts an impressive 33-0-1 professional boxing record, shared the video on his Instagram stories and wrote: “Welcome @MasonMount”.

The transfer fee is £55million due to the fact that the 24-year-old only had one year remaining on his Blues contract, though it could reach £60million with potential add-ons.

Mount has signed a five-year deal worth up to £300,000-a-week, a significant improvement on his previous £80,000-a-week wages at Chelsea.

