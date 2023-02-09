Video: Twente Vs Ajax – Predictions And Match Preview

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Twente vs Ajax – FC Twente come into this KNVB Beker (Dutch Cup) Round of 16 encounter after their previous Eredivisie game, which was against FC Groningen, ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sem Steijn was the lone player from FC Twente to score (at the 5-minute mark). FC Groningen’s goal was scored by Oliver Antman in the 69th minute.

FC Twente, coached by Ron Jans, have scored a total of nine goals throughout their most recent six matches, which works out to an average of 1.5 goals per game. This is a reward for their attempts on goal.

Ajax comes into this match with some momentum after beating SC Cambuur 5-0 in their last Dutch Eredivisie game.

The goals for Ajax were scored by Duan Tadi (16 minutes), Steven Berghuis (36 and 64 minutes), and Brian Brobbey (79 and 93 minutes).

The Ajax defence has had a string of great games, letting in only three goals in their last six games.

The same period has seen their strikers rack up 13 goals.

Twente vs Ajax – Betting Analysis

An examination of their historical head-to-head encounters, which date back to January 1, 2019, reveals that FC Twente won one of these, while Ajax won three, and there were two draws between the two of them.

These games produced a total of 21 goals scored, with De Tukkers contributing six of those goals and De Godenzonen contributing 15 of those goals. That works up to an average of 3.5 goals scored per match.

In the most recent league meeting between these two teams, which took place on match day 16 of the Eredivisie on January 14, 2023, the final score was Ajax 0-0 FC Twente.

Allard Lindhout was the official who oversaw the match.

When everything is taken into account, Ajax have the ability to get a lot of shots on goal and make each of those shots count.

On the other hand, FC Twente might have trouble scoring goals of their own, but we also foresee them being dangerous at times.

What are the best odds for the game?

Turning to the betting odds on the 90-minute result market, putting your money on FC Twente can be had for 3.6, backing a draw is 3.78, and staking on the winner to be Ajax can get you 1.98.

These are the best bets offered at the current time.

Twente vs Ajax: Head-to-Head

Our Prediction: Over 1.5 Goals



