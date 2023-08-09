Video: Turner Departs Arsenal For Forest On Permanent Transfer

Arsenal have announced that United States goalkeeper Matt Turner has joined Nottingham Forest on a permanent transfer.

According to a statement by Arsenal on their website on Wednesday:“Matt Turner has joined Nottingham Forest in a permanent transfer.

“The 29-year-old goalkeeper joined us from MLS side New England Revolution in June 2022 and went on to make seven appearances in all competitions, keeping four clean sheets from those matches.

“Matt, a USA international has had great success with his national team during his 32 appearances. His performances have led to silverware on two occasions, playing an integral part in the US winning the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup and also the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League. Matt won Goalkeeper of the Tournament in both of those competitions.

“Matt also leaves us with silverware, being part of the squad which won the FA Community Shield on Sunday.”

