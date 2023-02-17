Video: Tuchel Attempted To Sign Me For PSG — Koulibaly
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has revaled that Thomas Tuchel made am attempt to sign him to PSG.
In an interview with Bein Sport, the 31-year-old central defender said: “I had the chance to play against him.
“There was a Napoli-PSG when he was in Paris. And we had two draws. After the match, we spoke and he congratulated me. He told me I was a great player. Subsequently, he tried to recruit me to PSG.
“It didn’t happen, but at Chelsea it did. He was really enthusiastic and I too was happy to work with him. It’s a shame it didn’t last very long.
“But he was very important in my arrival at Chelsea and I have to thank him.”
Since arriving in London, the Senegalese footballer has played a total of 21 games in all competitions. What’s more, he has got off the mark in terms of goals, too, with two to date in the English top flight.
