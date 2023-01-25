Video: Troost-Ekong Vows To Help Salernitana Survive Relegation

William Troost-Ekong is determined to help Salernitana maintained their top-flight status.

The Nigeria international linked up with the Garnets on loan with an obligation to buy on Tuesday.

Salernitana occupy 16th position on the Serie A table, six points above the relegation zone.

Troost-Ekong believes his experience and vast knowledge of the Italian league will be crucial for his new club.

“It’s a difficult period for the club and it can happen to anyone, as they have young but strong players,” the Super Eagles vice-captain told the club’s official website.

“I know the Italian league, and I’m ready to do my best for the club as we seek to finish in a better position on the table at the end of the season.

“Both the English and Italian leagues are difficult, the Premier League is perhaps faster, with no breathing space.

“It was a good experience for me, I’m coming back to Italy to improve even though I’m 29, I already have the experience.

“My goal is the same as the team’s, staying in Serie A.”

Troost-Ekong is in line to make his debut for the club against Leece on Friday.

