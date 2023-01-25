Video: Troost-Ekong Takes Part In Salernitana’s First Warm-Up Session

Hours after penning a loan deal with Salernitana, Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong participated in his first warm up session for the club.

Following three seasons at the Hornets , the Nigerian international joined the Garnets in the Italian League.

However he has taken part in his first warm up session which the club posted on Twitter.

“First grenade training for Troost-Ekong @William Troost-Ekong #TroostEkong #training #macteanimo #forzagranata #salernitana #uss1919,” they Tweeted

Troost-Ekong scored once in 15 Championship appearances this season.

Salernitana are placed 16th in the Serie having amassed 18 points from 19 games.

