Video: Troost-Ekong Set To Join Serie A Club Salernitana On Loan

This article describes something that took place only a few minutes ago.

Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong is is set to complete a loan move from Watford to Salernitana until the end of the season.

The Serie A side, according to Sky Sports have an obligation to buy the Nigerian at the end of the season.

Troost-Ekong is making a return to the Italian top-flight after his previous stint at Udinese.

The 29-year-old spent two seasons at Udinese (2018-2020).

The centre-back moved to Watford in September 2020.

Troost-Ekong has made 15 appearances for Watford in the Sky Bet Championship this season with a goal to his name.

Salernitana are in the bottom half on the Serie A log.

The modest club occupy 16 position with 18 points from 18 matches.

By Adeboye Amosu

