SPORT

Video: Troost-Ekong Pens Farewell To Watford

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 6 hours ago
0 357 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigeria defender, William Troost-Ekong had bid goodbye to Watford ahead of his transfer to Serie A club, Salernitana.

Troost-Ekong will join Salernitana this week after the modest club struck a deal with the Hornets for his transfer.

Mega Millions Naija

The 29-year-old spent three years at the London club, making 64 league and scoring twice.

The Super Eagles vice-captain penned an emotional farewell to his former teammates, coaches and supporters via the social media on Monday night.

“The moment has come for me to move on from @WatfordFC after 3 special seasons shared with everyone involved. From everyone at the restaurant, security workers, volunteers at the stadium to the medical & office staff and all the rest you have made my time what it was,” Troost-Ekong wrote on his Twitter handle.

Read Also: Peseiro: Selecting Right Players My Biggest Challenge As Super Eagles Coach

“The coaches and most of all my teammates, I can only say thank you!!!

“The Pozzo family for believing in me and the important 5 years of my career at both clubs with the highlight the promotion and a chance to achieve my boyhood dream of playing in the Premier League.

“To all the fans thank you for your support, it has been special going from watching as a boy to stepping on the pitch as a player. As now a fan again I wish for promotion just as much as all of you and will be back watching from the stands in the future.”

The centre-back is returning to Italy after his previous stint with Udinese.

He was at Udinese for two years before joining Wafford in 2020.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 6 hours ago
0 357 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Osimhen vs Lookman : The Nigerian Golden boot rivalry taking place in the Serie A

2 hours ago

Arsenal’s upcoming games may see them drop crucial points in all competitions

2 hours ago

ARS 3-2 MNU: Worst VAR & Referee Decision Against Manchester United In The EPL This Season

3 hours ago

Why this Chelsea lineup could led them back to English premier league top four race

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button