Video: Troost-Ekong Joins Serie A Club Salernitana

Nigeria defender, William Troost-Ekong will spend the remainder of the campaign at Serie A club, Salernitana, reports Completesports.com.

Salernitana announced Troost-Ekong’s arrival through a statement on their official website on Tuesday.

The Garnets have the obligation to buy the Super Eagles vice-captain at the end of the season.

“US Salernitana 1919 communicates that it has reached an agreement with Watford FC for the temporary transfer with the right to buy the defender born in ’93 William Troost-Ekong,” the club announced through a statement in their official website on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old will wear jersey number 15 at his new club.

The centre-back is making a return to the Italian top-flight after his previous stint at Udinese.

Troost-Ekong spent two years at Udinese before linking up with Sky Bet Championship club Watford in 2020.

He helped Watford gained promotion to the Premier League in his first season at the club .

By Adeboye Amosu

