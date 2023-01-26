SPORT

Video: Troost-Ekong Included In Salernitana Squad Ahead League Game

William Troost-Ekong has been included in Salernitana’s 23-man squad for their trip to Lecce ahead Friday’s Serie A clash.

The squad was published on Salernitana’s verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

Troost-Ekong joined Salernitana on loan from Championship club Watford and was unveiled on Tuesday.

Prior to joining Salernitana Troost-Ekong made 15 appearances and scored one goal for Watford this season.

Salernitana are winless in their last seven games ( five defeats and two draws).

Their last victory was on 30th October 2022 which was a 3-1 win away to Lazio.

They are currently in 16th position on 18 points and are six points away from the relegation zone.

