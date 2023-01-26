Video: Toure Sacked As Wigan Athletic Manager After Two Months In Charge

Former Côte d’Ivoire and Arsenal defender Kolo Toure has been fired as manager of Wigan Athletic after just two months.

Wigan announced Toure’s dismissal in a statement on Thursday.

The Latics are bottom in the 24-team Championship standings and are winless in their last nine games.

“Wigan Athletic can confirm that they have parted company with First Team Manager, Kolo Touré,” the statement read.

“Touré arrived at the DW Stadium in November 2022, but after a run of results that sees the Club in a fight for survival in the Sky Bet Championship, the Board believe that this is the right time to make a change.

“We can confirm that Kevin Betsy and Ashvir Johal have also left the Club.

“First team matters will be taken on by the remaining coaching staff during this interim period, with the Club working quickly to identify and appoint a new manager of the Football Club.

Malachy Brannigan, Chief Executive of Wigan Athletic, said: “Firstly, I’d like to thank Kolo, along with Kevin and Ash, for their efforts during their time at the Football Club.

“Unfortunately, the results on the field have not been as we would have liked and as tough a decision as this was, the Board felt it necessary to give us the best possible chance of remaining a Championship club next season.

“We know that this time of year is a key period for any football club, ourselves included. Therefore, we will now work swiftly and effectively to ensure the right person is appointed as the next permanent manager of Wigan Athletic, with the immediate objective of remaining in the Second Tier for next season.”

